SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,688 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in CarMax by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,637,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,587 shares of company stock worth $10,711,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

KMX stock opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.97. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

