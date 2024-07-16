SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 88,800 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 1,496.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINC opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.42. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.92 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

In related news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $372,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $163,620.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $372,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,978.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,075 shares of company stock worth $1,700,650. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

