SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 34,704 Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Howard Hughes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,852,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,352,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,259,000 after purchasing an additional 193,957 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,023,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,542,000 after purchasing an additional 394,191 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $86.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

HHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

