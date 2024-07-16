SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 940.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hess alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $237,100,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,336,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,423,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $76,714,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Hess by 774.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 522,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,351,000 after buying an additional 462,953 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HES opened at $150.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $131.61 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.20 and a 200 day moving average of $149.09.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.17.

View Our Latest Report on Hess

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.