SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,402,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EPAM Systems by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after acquiring an additional 375,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $199.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.11.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

