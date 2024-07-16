SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 167.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Price Performance

NYSE ALE opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.80.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALE

ALLETE Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.