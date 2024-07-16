SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 112.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,359 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,350 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,261,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 136,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,019 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 141,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after buying an additional 3,729,974 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HBAN

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.