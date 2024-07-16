SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 750.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Novanta alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Novanta by 62,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $173.23 on Tuesday. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $185.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.85 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. Novanta’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $294,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,398,296.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,746 shares of company stock worth $939,515 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.