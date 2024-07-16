SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 641.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,708 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6,521.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,804,000 after buying an additional 1,434,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $75,194,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 371.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 758,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after acquiring an additional 597,702 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,681,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,385,000 after purchasing an additional 410,379 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 3.0 %

SKX stock opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.97. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Further Reading

