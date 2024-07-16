SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,222,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $2,721,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $110,244,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,774,000 after purchasing an additional 116,102 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.