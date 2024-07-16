SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 174.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,478 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EQT alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EQT by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,089,000 after buying an additional 4,339,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,822,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of EQT by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,883,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in EQT by 4,680.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,868,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,034 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,387,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. Stephens boosted their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Price Performance

EQT opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.