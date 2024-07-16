SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Safehold at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFE. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Safehold by 1,002.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,206,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,133 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at $25,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,234,000 after buying an additional 816,033 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter valued at $7,227,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at $5,005,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFE stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 42.51, a current ratio of 42.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Safehold had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.78%.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

