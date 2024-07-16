SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498 over the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.60.

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $484.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.49 and a twelve month high of $489.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.10.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

