SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $2.82 Million in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Assured Guaranty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $41,609,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 893,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,882,000 after purchasing an additional 67,613 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,990.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 57,928 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $3,001,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $2,035,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $311,806.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,757.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Assured Guaranty news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,368,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $311,806.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,757.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,807. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

NYSE:AGO opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $56.26 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

About Assured Guaranty

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.