SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 19,017 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 130.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,017 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Hologic by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

