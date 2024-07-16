SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 63,018 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 672.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,018 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Equitable Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EQH opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $394,971.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $394,971.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

