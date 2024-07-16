SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,593 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 774.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

Hormel Foods stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 80.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HRL. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

