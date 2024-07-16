SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $4,398,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth $949,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $16,120,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 59.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,842,000 after buying an additional 399,101 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $46.65.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

