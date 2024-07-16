SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,839 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 776,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after purchasing an additional 692,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,786 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,247,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

ACI stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

