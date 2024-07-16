SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,295 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.71%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares in the company, valued at $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

