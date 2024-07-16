SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 91,218 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,218 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in KE by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in KE by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in KE by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of KE by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEKE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 target price on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of -0.75.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KE had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

