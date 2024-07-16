SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192,514 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 178,352 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.49% of FuelCell Energy worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,457,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 990,648 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 6.55.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 123.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

