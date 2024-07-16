Sherwin-Williams (SHW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY24 guidance at $10.85-11.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 10.850-11.350 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SHW opened at $318.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $348.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.65.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

