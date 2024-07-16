Shift4 Payments, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NYSE:FOUR)

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note issued on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Shift4 Payments’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.55 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $72.01 on Monday. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,754,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $149,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,890,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

