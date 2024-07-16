Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.07 and last traded at $42.07. Approximately 212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

Featured Stories

