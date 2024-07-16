Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $82.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $78.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of -377.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Shopify by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

