Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Up 23.7% in June

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Shore Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,306.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 25,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 130,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 283,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

SHBI opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $422.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.97. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.66%.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Further Reading

