Short Interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Expands By 13.2%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 35,600 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 621,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNF opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. 180 Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

