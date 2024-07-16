Short Interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Drops By 8.8%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 731,100 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 801,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 838,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.27.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACIU shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in AC Immune by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142,857 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,469,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,280 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AC Immune by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 193,123 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

