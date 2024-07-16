Short Interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Increases By 15.1%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $143,000. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

ADAP stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 890.13% and a negative return on equity of 259.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

