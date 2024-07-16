Short Interest in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Declines By 9.4%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 85.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 1,441,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ACET opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACET shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also

