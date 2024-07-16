Short Interest in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Declines By 6.5%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 380,800 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 407,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,028,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,637.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,028,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,637.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 700,935 shares of company stock valued at $67,375,071. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,530,000 after purchasing an additional 217,008 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Agilysys by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,007,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after buying an additional 820,840 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,920,000 after buying an additional 87,549 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 686,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after buying an additional 65,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 159.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after acquiring an additional 369,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Trading Up 0.9 %

AGYS stock opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.75. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $63.78 and a 12-month high of $109.43.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

