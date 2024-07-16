Short Interest in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Expands By 15.6%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the June 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 338,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.
Akoya Biosciences Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of AKYA stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $115.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.
Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.68% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.
About Akoya Biosciences
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.
