Short Interest in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Decreases By 10.6%

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Akso Health Group Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of AHG stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Akso Health Group has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.
Akso Health Group Company Profile
