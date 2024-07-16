Short Interest in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Decreases By 8.0%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 480,100 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 521,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Paul Norris purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,107,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.30. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $309.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.27 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

