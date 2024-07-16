Short Interest in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Increases By 9.3%

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 737,400 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 674,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 19,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $31.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ASUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asure Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

