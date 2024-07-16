Short Interest in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Rises By 11.8%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 837,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,681,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,556,000 after acquiring an additional 575,605 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,126,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,254,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 720,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 200,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 881,826 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after acquiring an additional 193,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $59.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATRC shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

