Short Interest in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Expands By 20.4%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AudioCodes Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.55 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in AudioCodes by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Further Reading

