Short Interest in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Increases By 11.7%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,570,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 76,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $144,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,433.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,891,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,394,000 after acquiring an additional 33,348,395 shares during the last quarter. Greylock 15 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $61,604,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,596,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962,404 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,060,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $19,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Aurora Innovation has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

