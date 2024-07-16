Short Interest in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Grows By 17.6%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVDL shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,915,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,182,000 after buying an additional 1,789,830 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $4,721,000. StemPoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. The firm had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2617.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

