Short Interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Increases By 30.0%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 766,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Braskem from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. Braskem has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 146.26% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Braskem will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 174,250 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Braskem by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 94,099 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Braskem by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

