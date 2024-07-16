Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Expands By 29.3%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Butler National Price Performance
Butler National stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Butler National has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93.
About Butler National
