Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Expands By 29.3%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Get Butler National alerts:

Butler National Price Performance

Butler National stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Butler National has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93.

About Butler National

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.