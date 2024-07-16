Short Interest in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Expands By 26.1%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCEP. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.53. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 116,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,068,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

