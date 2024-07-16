Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Expands By 28.6%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown Crafts stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of Crown Crafts worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

CRWS opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.13. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.58 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 5.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

