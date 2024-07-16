Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Expands By 28.6%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown Crafts stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of Crown Crafts worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.
Crown Crafts Stock Performance
CRWS opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.13. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $5.97.
Crown Crafts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.
About Crown Crafts
Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crown Crafts
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.