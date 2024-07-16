Short Interest in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Rises By 30.1%

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 310,900 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 239,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECX opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. ECARX has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ECARX will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

