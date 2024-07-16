Short Interest in Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Increases By 30.4%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Performance
EGFEY stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.13.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile
