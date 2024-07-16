Short Interest in Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Grows By 27.9%

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Excellon Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXNRF opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. Excellon Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

