Short Interest in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Rises By 28.7%

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance
Shares of HVT opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $37.05.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 5.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 79.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.
