Short Interest in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Rises By 28.7%

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Shares of HVT opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $37.05.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 5.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

HVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 79.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

