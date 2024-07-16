Short Interest in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Increases By 27.7%

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 983,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 770,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $144.12 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $145.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.05.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.