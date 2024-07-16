Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Drops By 7.7%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Innovative Food Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IVFH opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Innovative Food has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.
Innovative Food Company Profile
