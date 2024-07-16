Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Drops By 7.7%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Innovative Food Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IVFH opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Innovative Food has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Innovative Food Company Profile

Read More

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, freshly prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, and curated food gift baskets and gift boxes, as well as a full range of food subscription based offerings.

